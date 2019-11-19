BLOOMBERG:

Comcast Corp. is battling a growing array of channel owners as the cable giant tries to rein in programming costs and squeeze profit out of the shrinking pay-TV business.

Its latest skirmish is with Altitude Sports & Entertainment, which filed an antitrust lawsuit Monday over Comcast’s refusal to carry its channel, the exclusive broadcaster of Denver’s basketball and hockey teams. The channel, owned by billionaire Stan Kroenke, has been unavailable to Comcast subscribers since the end of August.

Altitude alleges that Comcast, controlled by billionaire Brian Roberts, is “illegally using its monopoly power” in the Denver area to drive the network out of business, take over its license to broadcast those games and overcharge customers. Comcast reaches more than half of the television-watching market in the Denver region, Altitude says.

The cable service called Altitude’s lawsuit “meritless” in a statement, and said the sports broadcaster demanded “significant” price increases for the channel, even though most Comcast subscribers don’t watch it. Comcast said customers are getting a credit on their bills while the channel is blacked out.

It’s one of several fights Comcast is waging with programmers as the TV landscape undergoes seismic shifts. Last month, Starz, which is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., said Comcast plans to drop its channels starting Dec. 10. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a racial bias suit over Comcast’s refusal to carry channels owned by Entertainment Studios Inc., which is owned by media mogul Byron Allen.

Comcast has also been bumping channels to pricier tiers, where the audience is smaller, or replacing them. Last month, Comcast moved Turner Classic Movies, owned by AT&T Inc., from its basic package to its “sports entertainment” package. Over the summer, Comcast also replaced AT&T’s Cinemax with a new movie channel that it owns called Hitz. Comcast plans to swap Starz in its premium package with Epix, which features movies and TV shows and is owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.