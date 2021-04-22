Fox News:

Officer Nicholas Reardon has some military training, according to local media

The officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant as she lunged at two people with a knife is a 23-year-old who had been on the force for 16 months, according to a personnel file obtained by Fox News.

The Columbus Police Department identified the officer involved in the shooting as Nicholas Reardon on Wednesday.

Reardon, who turns 24 next month, joined the Columbus police force in December 2019. He then underwent a one-year probationary period, during which new officers are supervised and prove their on-the-job capabilities.

On Dec. 14 of last year, Reardon’s probationary status ended. Just four months after that, he was called to east Columbus on a report of an attempted stabbing, which was the scene of the fatal shooting on Tuesday.

The first 911 call came in at 4:32 p.m., with a female telling the dispatcher, “[indistinguishable]…trying to fight us, trying to stab us, trying to put their hands on our grandma. Get here now.”

As Reardon pulled up the scene and got out of his car, Bryant can be seen on bodycam and surveillance footage lunging at one woman with an apparent knife. Bryant then turns and lunges at a second woman with the weapon raised, at which point Officer Reardon fired four shots, fatally striking her.

