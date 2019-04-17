NEW YORK POST:

The suspected Columbine massacre-obsessed teen who was wanted in Colorado for making violent threats to schools there is dead, according to officials.

Sol Pais, 18, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday morning near the Echo Lake Lodge at the base of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, according to cops.

The FBI’s office in Denver tweeted at 11:44 a.m. that there was no longer a threat to Colorado schools and promised more information shortly.

A woman hiking near the area Wednesday morning said she was instructed to leave because “a naked woman matching the description with a gun was spotted in the area running through the woods,” the news affiliate reported.

The FBI said the honors student boarded a plane Monday from Miami and purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition upon arrival to Denver.