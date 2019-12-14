NY POST

Just three months before Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors was murdered in Morningside Park, a Columbia University student was mugged at knifepoint by a trio of youths in the exact same spot, The Post has learned. Yao Yu, an international student from China studying mathematics, had only been in the U.S. four days when he was robbed on Aug. 27 while walking down the stairs at 116th Street and Morningside Drive. Yu was walking home from class that afternoon when he was approached by three suspects, one carrying a knife and the other a stick, police said. “They asked me where I was from and if I had any money. At first, I didn’t think they were threatening me, so I told them I didn’t have any money. Then, they showed me an open knife, so I gave them my wallet and they took my money,” Yu told The Post Friday from his Harlem apartment.

