Columbia professor rips university’s president over Israel-Hamas war response: ‘I would never send my daughter here’

An Israeli American professor at Columbia University’s business school slammed his employer in a fiery speech on campus Wednesday night — ripping the university for apparently not publicly denouncing pro-Palestinian student organizations that he claimed are “pro-terror.”

Assistant professor Shai Davidai alleged that Columbia’s president, Minouche Shafik, has not spoken out against the student groups and said he would never allow his daughter to attend the Ivy League school in remarks he posted to YouTube titled “an open letter to every parent in America.”

Davidai shook with rage as he spoke at a campus vigil for the Israelis kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and blasted liberal universities across the country for not “taking a stand” against the attacks.

The educator’s impassioned comments come as college campuses across the country have become hotbeds of debate, rage and conflict between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups following the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel and subsequent and ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Thousands of innocent people on both sides of the border have been killed in the conflict.

