Professor Sachs on Bloomberg says US did Nordstream and explains evidence, then gets yanked off the air…



A Columbia University professor has accused the US of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea, prompting television hosts to pull the plug on his TV interview. Speaking with Bloomberg, Professor Jeffrey Sachs floated the idea the pipeline, which has been at the center of a global “whodunit” saga in recent weeks, was struck by the US — not Vladimir Putin’s forces — as a means of doing damage to Russia beyond economic sanctions. The Nord Stream pipelines deliver natural gas directly from Russia to Germany and are essential to keeping the lights on across swathes of Europe. The source of the explosions has remained a mystery, however, with both Moscow and Washington both denying responsibility. Western analysts have so far mostly pointed the finger at Russia as being responsible for the sabotage.

