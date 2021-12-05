NEW YORK POST:

Alleged Columbia killer Vincent Pinkney was allied with an upstart gang called EBK, short for Everybody Killa, according to sources.

Pinkney, 25, of Manhattan was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of Columbia graduate student Davide Giri, 30, in Morningside Park Thursday night. He’s also accused a short time later of stabbing another man, Roberto Malaspina, who survived the encounter.

EBK has captured the attention of law enforcement officials in recent years.

EBK “represents a gang policy of open warfare,” the San Joaquin, Calif. District Attorney’s office wrote in a 2019 statement announcing an investigation into the group’s activities.

