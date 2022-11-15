The people of the state of Colorado, US, voted yes on Proposition 122 to legalize four psychedelics for medical use and decriminalize personal possession. The new law applies to the two substances in magic mushrooms (psilocybin and psilocin), dimethyltryptamine (DMT), ibogaine and non peyote-derived mescaline.

“There are a lot of premises that magic mushrooms show for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for depression, and we want to make that available. We all know the bureaucracy of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This stuff takes decades and comes out costing a thousand dollars in a pill – it’s ridiculous. It’s promising, and we will work on getting it right from a health perspective,” said Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado, after the announcement on the Real Time with Bill Maher show.

The voting on the proposition included 2.2 million people and resulted in 53.4% in favor versus 46.6% against.

The legalization means that psilocybin can be used under supervision at state-regulated centers. It also permits psilocybin and the other psychedelics mentioned for personal use, growing and sharing as long as there is no financial reward and as long as the consumer is over 21 years old.

