Colorado became the second state to legalize magic mushrooms and decriminalize other psychedelics for adults following Tuesday’s midterm elections.

With 92 percent of the vote counted, the Associated Press projects voters passed Proposition 122 , which decriminalizes using and possessing psilocybin and psilocin (the active ingredients in psychedelic mushrooms), DMT (the active ingredient in ayahuasca), mescaline (a hallucinogen that comes from a variety of cacti), and ibogaine (a psychoactive drug that comes from the central African shrub iboga and is used as an experimental addiction treatment).

Through the Natural Medicine Health Act, Coloradans 21 and older will be able to do shrooms under supervision at licensed psilocybin healing centers. Shrooms will not be for sale at retail stores. The state could also decide to allow the supervised administration of the other psychedelics it decriminalized.

“Colorado voters saw the benefit of regulated access to natural medicines, including psilocybin, so people with PTSD, terminal illness, depression, anxiety and other mental health issues can heal,” co-proponents Kevin Matthews and Veronica Lightening Horse Perez told the Denver Post.

