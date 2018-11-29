THE DENVER POST:

Colorado residents who do not identify as male or female will be allowed to choose X as the symbol to represent their gender on their driver’s licenses when an emergency rule goes into effect this month.

The change comes as state officials continue to grapple with policies that allow people who identify differently than their sex assigned at birth to alter their official documents, which LGBTQ advocates say is crucial for transgender and nonbinary peoples’ daily lives.

The Colorado Department of Revenue, which oversees the Division of Motor Vehicles, decided to make the change, effective Nov. 30, after two court cases in which judges found in favor of Colorado people attempting to change their sex on government identification.

The department needed to adopt a policy in line with those decisions to avoid the possibility of being sued, the department’s executive director, Michael Hartman, said in an exclusive interview with The Denver Post.

“This is an important step for the state of Colorado that the state documents reflect our values,” Hartman said. “People are people no matter their sex identification.”

The change not only will be personally affirming to people who identify other than male or female, it will reduce the discrimination nonbinary people face when their documents don’t match their gender expression, said Daniel Ramos, executive director of One Colorado, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization. When the documents don’t match, nonbinary people are often forced to explain their identities or can be denied service, he said.