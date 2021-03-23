KIRO7:

A Boulder police officer was among the 10 people killed when gunfire erupted Monday at a King Soopers supermarket in Colorado, authorities said.

Here’s what we know about Officer Eric Talley, 51:

1. Talley was the first officer to respond, officials said.

In a news conference late Monday, Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said Talley responded to the Table Mesa Drive grocery store after the department began receiving reports of a shooting about 2:30 p.m., according to KMGH.

“I have to tell you the heroic action of this officer,” Herold said, adding that Talley “was the first on the scene, and he was fatally shot.”

A visibly emotional Herold added: “I’m grateful for the police officers that responded, and I am so sorry about the loss of Officer Talley.”

2. He had been with the Boulder Police Department for more than a decade.

Herold told reporters that Talley joined the department in 2010.

“He served in numerous roles supporting the Boulder Police Department and the community of Boulder,” Herold said, according to The Associated Press.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty went on to describe Talley as “one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department.”

“His life was cut far too short as he responded to the shooting that was taking place at King Soopers,” Dougherty said.

3. Talley was a father of seven.

The officer’s father, Homer, described Talley as a loving father in a statement obtained by KMGH.

“He took his job as a police officer very seriously,” the statement read. “He had seven children. The youngest is 7 years old. He loved his kids and his family more than anything.”

The statement added that Talley “was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines, and he was learning to be a drone operator,” according to KMGH.

“He didn’t want to put his family through something like this, and he believed in Jesus Christ,” the statement read.

4. Talley’s sister reportedly described the loss of her brother as “devastating.”

According to The New York Times, CBS News and NBC News, a woman who identified herself as Talley’s sister took to Twitter to remember her slain brother.

“Officer Eric Talley is my big brother,” the tweet read, according to the news outlets. “He died today in the Boulder shooting. My heart is broken. I cannot explain how beautiful he was and what a devastating loss this is to so many. Fly high my sweet brother. You always wanted to be a pilot (damn color blindness). Soar.”

