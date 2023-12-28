Colorado Republicans APPEAL decision to disqualify Trump from ballot and demand justices overturn ruling over ‘nebulous’ claims of ‘insurrection’

Republicans are asking the Supreme Court to overturn the ruling from the Colorado Supreme Court that removes Donald Trump from the state’s presidential ballot.

The Colorado Republican Party appealed the decision in the first step of a likely showdown in the highest court over the meaning of the 155-year-old 14th Amendment clause that bans those from office who ‘engaged in insurrection.’

Although Colorado’s 10 Electoral College votes are unlikely to go to the Republican candidate anyway, the ruling could set precedent for a slew of other states looking to remove Trump from the ballot.

The Michigan Supreme Court, however, already ruled after Colorado to leave the ex-president on the ballot for the state’s primary – and the midwest swing state is much more important to clinching the White House in 2024.

Louisiana became the latest state to see a lawsuit filed attempting to keep Trump off the ballot related to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

READ MORE