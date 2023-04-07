A 19-year-old transgender person who allegedly planned to shoot up schools in and around Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested March 31.

The news was reported April 6, by Reduxx.

The transgender person, William Whitworth, was born male but now calls himself “Lilly” or “Lily.”

Police came in contact with Whitworth after his sister called to say he was “behaving violently and had made references to school shootings.”

The Gazette reported that police found Whitworth drunk in bed in a room piled high with trash. The charges against him include two counts of “attempted first-degree murder.”

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office’s Eric Ross told the Gazette that “Whitworth is in the process of transitioning to female.”

