Colorado mom-of-15 is arrested after husband’s body is found on lawn and she’s caught hiding behind fake wall in trailer – four years after being accused of child abuse and boiling puppies in front of her kids

A Colorado mother-of-15 has been arrested after her husband’s body was found on her lawn and she was caught hiding behind a fake wall in her trailer – four years after being accused of child abuse and boiling puppies alive in front of her kids. Martha Crouch, 57, was accused along with husband Timothy, 62, by their then-18-year-old daughter in 2019 of running a ‘house of horrors’ that led to charges of child abuse, cruelty to animals and obstructing an investigation.

Crouch took a deal to plead no contest to a fourth-degree felony count of attempted child abuse to avoid jail time on December 8, 2021 in Aztec, New Mexico. Two days later, however, Crouch violated her two-year probation sentence and a warrant was put out for her arrest. Nearly 20 months later, Huerfano County sheriffs found her after her husband was found dead in Walsenburg, Colorado, about 250 miles east of Aztec.

