DENVER POST:

A 27-year-old Pueblo man, who hoped to incite a racial holy war and plotted ways he could destroy the second-oldest synagogue in Colorado to “get that place off the map,” is accused of domestic terrorism and a hate crime by federal authorities.

Richard Holzer of Pueblo was charged Monday with intentionally attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs, through force and the attempted use of explosives and fire, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted for plans to blow up Temple Emanuel Synagogue in Pueblo.

Law enforcement and temple leadership lauded a collaborative effort to stop a threat against the Jewish community in Pueblo before it was carried out, and the temple’s leaders vowed the incident would not stop them from proudly practicing their faith.

