Colorado Gov. Jared Polis faces backlash for cringy ‘Feliz Navidad’ rendition as migrant crisis surges

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is drawing harsh criticism for his “Feliz Navidad” holiday message as the state struggles for resources while battling a significant immigration crisis, just days after Denver received 16 busloads of migrants.Polis, 48, was seen dancing joyfully as he delivered an a cappella rendition of Puerto Rican singer-songwriter José Feliciano’s hit 1970 song on Monday.The lawmaker posted the video for his social media followers under his official Spanish X account, where some viewers blasted the cringeworthy clip, later sharing it across his multiple official platforms.“As cringe as this is, it doesn’t begin to compare to the damage you’ve done to this state,” one X user commented under the governor’s posts.“This is one of the worst things I have seen all year. Who walked into your office and said that this was a good idea…?,” another questioned.“Even the Latinxs are cringing,” one user quipped.Some even insinuated that Polis was “pandering” to the growing Latino community in the state.

