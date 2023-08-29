Colorado Dems Go Full Commie, Choose Open Marxist Who Calls for Cultural Revolution for State House Seat

Just in case you have any lingering doubt about what the Democrats plan to inflict upon America, consider the case of Tim Hernández, whom Colorado party apparatchiks have just selected to fill a vacant state House seat in the Denver area. The charming Hernández is an open and proud Marxist, frequently rails against “Whiteness,” and has called for a “FORCEFUL Cultural Revolution.” He is also, of course, a schoolteacher, busy raising up new cadres of Bolsheviks to bring about the revolution he desires. Every Marxist revolution in history has been accompanied by appalling bloodlust; if Hernández ever gets what he wants, Coloradans can’t say they didn’t see it coming.

Fox News reported Monday that Hernández was “selected as a state representative for the Denver area on Saturday by a committee of Democrats tasked with filling the vacant seat after its incumbent, Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, was elected to the Denver City Council.” Before that, Comrade Hernández indoctrinated children under the unsuspecting noses of their parents, working at Aurora West Preparatory Academy in the Aurora Public Schools District. He kept this job despite hanging signs in his classroom reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Dismantle White systems.” Or maybe he kept the job because he was so flamboyantly and unapologetically leftist in a heavily leftist area.

Hernández made where he stood abundantly clear when he ranted at a protest about how to bring about the Marxist revolution that apparently everyone present wanted: “We like to compete who knows Marx better, who knows these things better, who’s a Leninist. Listen, all right, I’ll give you a real take on this s—t. Kids don’t care.” He meant that talking Marxism was less important that acting to bring the revolution about.

