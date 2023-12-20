Colorado court blocks Trump from presidential primary ballot

An appeals court in Colorado on Tuesday ruled Donald Trump cannot appear on the state’s presidential primary ballot because of his involvement in the attack on the Capitol in January 2021.

The stunning legal decision — which Trump’s campaign immediately said it would appeal — could upend the 2024 presidential election, in which the former reality TV star is a runaway leader for the Republican Party nomination.

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” the Supreme Court of the State of Colorado wrote.

“Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

The judgment comes after a group of voters challenged an earlier ruling that as a candidate for the presidency, Trump’s clear involvement in the January 6 riot did not preclude his running again.

That ruling hinged on the interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution that bars someone from holding “any office… under the United States” if they engaged in insurrection after taking an oath as “an officer of the United States” to support the Constitution.

