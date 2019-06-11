FOX NEWS:

The owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop — which won a case before the U.S. Supreme Court recently — was sued for a third time this week.

Jack Phillips, the Lakewood, Colo. bakery owner who has refused to bake cakes that violate his Christian faith, is being sued again by Autumn Scardina, a transgender woman, for refusing to bake a gender transition cake.

Scardina claims it is textbook LGBT discrimination. But Phillips said she is rehashing old claims that hold no merit.

Phillips describes himself as an artist who uses cakes as “canvas” to express ideas and celebrate events. He has insisted he doesn’t want to do something that goes against his faith. He said the cases against him have directly affected his family and business and he’s faced death threats and harassment.