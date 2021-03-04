Tech.Slashdot.com:

The Colorado Senate President Pro Tempore, Kerry Donovan, is the prime sponsor of SB21-132, Digital Communications Regulation, which if passed, would fine websites $5,000 per day as a class 2 misdemeanor if they “allow” user comments that:



“…promote hate speech; undermine election integrity; disseminate intentional disinformation, conspiracy theories, or fake news; or authorize, encourage, or carry out violations of users’ privacy…“



A “digital communications division” would assume responsibility for licensing websites.



This is obviously a blatant violation of the First Amendment, as it would immediately shut down any website expressing views outside those of the said digital communications division (DCD):



* Political websites from a party other than the majority within the DCD.



* Religious websites, if they express views contrary to the majority within the DCD.



Sure, it wouldn’t stand up to court challenge today, but maybe it will in the near future if there is court packing.



Not only does it reveal plainly, in writing, in an official government document, the intent of some legislators to outlaw all speech and thought that they disagree with, it is an embarrassment to the state of Colorado that will discourage tech companies from locating here.

Here’s the text of the bill SB21-132: Digital Communications Regulation

