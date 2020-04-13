BREITBART:

Jack Phillips, the baker who was sued for refusing to make a cake for a same-sex wedding because of his religious conscience, was back in court on Thursday, this time for turning down a request for a “gender transition” cake.

The first lawsuit against Phillips, who owns Masterpiece Cakeshop in Colorado, worked its way up to the United States Supreme Court, which in 2018, reached a 7-2 decision that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission acted with hostility toward religion when it ordered Phillips to make cakes for same-sex weddings as well as conduct so-called sensitivity training for his employees.

The Christian Post reported on how Phillips will once again be represented in court by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF):

The same state agency pursued another case against Phillips because he declined to make a cake celebrating transgenderism. Phillips filed a lawsuit against the state alleging harassment and it subsequently dropped the matter. After that, a local trans activist and attorney named Autumn Scardina called Phillips’ Denver-area bakery to order a custom made gender-transition cake. Scardina waited past the appeal deadline so he could file a new lawsuit in a different court.

