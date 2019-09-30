NY DAILY NEWS:

A British actress who had a plum role in a major production found herself out of a job after anti-gay social media posts resurfaced.

And now she’s fighting back and taking legal action.

Oluwaseyi (Seyi) Omooba was terminated from Leicester Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome’s revival of the acclaimed musical “The Color Purple” after a fellow theater thespian shared a screenshot of her 2014 Facebook post denouncing homosexuality.

In the post, Omooba said she did not believe people could be “born gay” and described homosexuality as a sin — “legal” but not “right.”

Aaron Lee Lambert, who performed in the West End production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” openly questioned how the actress could possibly star in the lead role of Celie Johnson in the show, while holding such views. The play is based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same, which contains a strong lesbian theme.



