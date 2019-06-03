YAHOO NEWS:

A massive cruise ship lost control in Venice Sunday, crashing into a wharf and sparking a fresh controversy over the damage the mammoth vessels cause to one of the world’s most famous cities.

Footage posted to social media showed people on the harbour fleeing as the 13-deck MSC Opera, which suffered an engine failure, scraped along the dockside before knocking into a luxury tourist boat.

“When we saw the ship bearing down on us, everyone began shouting and running,” a sailor who was on the River Countess tourist boat was quoted as saying by Italian media.

“I didn’t know what to do. I got away quickly, jumping to get on shore,” said the man, who was not named.

Four tourists were slightly injured in the accident at San Basilio-Zattere in Venice’s Giudecca Canal, port authorities said.

The foreigners, aged between 67 and 72 years old, were from Australia, New Zealand and the United States, according to media reports.