Georgia Republicans Mike Collins and Rich McCormick defeated two candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in blowouts Tuesday in the state’s primary runoff races.

Collins’ race against former state Rep. Vernon Jones was called by the Associated Press within about an hour of polls closing. Unofficial results at the time of this writing showed Collins beating Jones by nearly 50 percent.

McCormick’s race against Evans, an attorney specializing in election law, was a bit closer but still definitive, with results at the time of publication showing McCormick ahead by more than 30 percent.

Trump invested heavily in Georgia’s primary races as he sought to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republican incumbents, whom the former president has outspokenly targeted over Georgia’s 2020 election process.

Jones was initially running for governor but dropped out of that race at Trump’s urging to clear the way for Kemp’s opponent, who ended up losing in a rout to Kemp on primary day.

