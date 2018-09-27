THE DAILY BEAST:

Garrett Robinson is a senior at Brown University, and a running back for the Brown Bears. Late last month, he co-led a mandatory training for freshman players, but it wasn’t about their skills on the football field.

He taught them about the dangers of being domineering off the field, that it’s OK to ask for help, and to watch the locker room talk.

Robinson is a peer educator in the Masculinity 101 program at Brown, which aims to help men lead healthier lives by addressing harmful norms of masculinity.

He has led similar workshops in the past, but this year was different.

“There were a few sarcastic responses playing into stereotypes of what you’d expect around this topic,” Robinson said, “but mostly, people were more engaged and understood it was serious.”

Brown’s program is part of a growing trend on campuses to address “toxic masculinity,” a term generally defined as elements of masculinity that encourage dominance and prevent men from showing emotion.

Some experts identify this as a root cause of #MeToo issues. They say it can lead to self-detrimental, sexist and sometimes violent behavior, including sexual assault.