THE COLLEGE FIX:

Therapy dogs and miniature horses. Coloring books. Massages. Even Fortnite tournaments.

All this and more are ways in which universities across the nation are working to help students de-stress as finals unfold, hosting a plethora of interesting activities or all out “De-stress Fests.”

One of the most common services provided come in the form of therapy dogs, specifically trained to be as calm and affectionate as possible. Campuses such as the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Michigan State are just two out of many that recently offered the friendly puppers to pet and relax with in between study sessions.

Duke University went one step further. On top of bringing in puppies, the school offered what it called a “Stampede of Love” — miniature horses. Students were invited on the Friday before Finals Week to partake in an event led by a Raleigh-based nonprofit, staffed by two of their tiny horses, named “Kiwi” and “Lola.”