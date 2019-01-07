THE BLAZE:

American University in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring a multisession seminar next month aimed at getting faculty to battle against “white language supremacy” and consider “alternative” grading standards for students’ writing — such as “labor-based grading contracts.”

What are the details?

“Grading Ain’t Just Grading: Rethinking Writing Assessment Ecologies Towards [sic] Antiracist Ends” is scheduled for Feb. 1 and will be led by Asao B. Inoue, a professor from the University of Washington, Tacoma.

The seminar’s main session — “The Language Standards That Kill Our Students: Grading Ain’t Just Grading” — argues against “conventional standards in college courses that grade student writing by single standards.” Inoue will discuss how “white language supremacy is perpetuated in college classrooms despite the better intentions of faculty, particularly through the practices of grading writing.”

Three additional sessions will follow in succession:

Creating Anitracist Writing Assessment Ecologies in Writing Courses

Rethinking Standards of Writing Intensive Course Rubrics

Problem-Posing the Nature of Judgement [sic] in Writing Intensive Courses

The second-to-last session will look at “redesigning writing courses’ assessment ecologies in ways that reduce the negative effects of a single standard of writing” and “offer an alternative to such grading practices, labor-based grading contracts,” and other ideas.

The final session will include an activity that can be used with students that shows “how judgements [sic] are formed and how those judgements [sic] use a set of white racial habits of language, no matter who the reader is.”