FOX NEWS:

College students largely reject President Trump’s immigration policies as racist, but some were surprised to learn that former President Barack Obama also touted the deportation of criminal aliens, Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips said on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

In 2014, Obama touted his administration’s deportation policy in an immigration address from the White House.

“We are a nation of laws. Undocumented workers broke our immigration laws, and I believe that they must be held accountable, especially those who may be dangerous. That’s why over the past six years deportations of criminals are up 80 percent, and that’s why we’re going to keep focusing on threats to our security,” Obama said.

Phillips recently traveled to Georgetown University, where he read the quote to students, who quickly criticized it and assumed it came from Trump.