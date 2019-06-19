YAHOO FINANCE:

College students have “seriously unrealistic expectations” for their starting and mid-career salaries, according to a new report commissioned by Clever Real Estate and conducted by online polling software Pollfish.

“In particular, we labeled business students as the most ‘delusional majors’ because they overestimate how much they’ll be making out of college by $14,585 and how much they’ll make 10 years into their career by $47,070,” Tommy O’Shaughnessy, head of research at Clever Real Estate Analyst and the author of the report, told Yahoo Finance.

The report, which asked 1,000 college undergraduates about their salary expectations, stated: “It seems the next generation of college graduates might be in for a rude awakening … the average college student has seriously unrealistic expectations for both their early and mid-career salaries.”

‘Illusory superiority’

The average Gen Z college student pursuing their bachelor’s degree expects $57,964 just one year out of college. The national median salary on the other hand, is nearly $11,000 lower at $47,000 for recent graduates with zero to five years of work experience.