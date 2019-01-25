NEW YORK POST:

A Virginia college student murdered her “best friend” and roommate by stabbing her as many as 40 times with a butcher knife in the off-campus apartment they shared, police said.

Luisa Cutting, 21, from Jeffersonton, Virginia, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of fellow Radford University student Alexa Cannon, formerly of Roanoke, according to a press release from the Radford City Police Department. Cutting was being held in a local jail on no bond. She was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Radford General District Court.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7:45 Thursday. During the call, a police dispatcher said, she heard someone shouting and referencing a knife, according to a search warrant obtained by the Roanoke Times.

When officials arrived at the off-campus apartment where the women resided, they saw Cutting covered in blood, police said. Cutting put her arms behind her head and said, “Arrest me,” the search warrant said. “I killed her,” Cutting said after police asked her what was going on, according to the warrant.