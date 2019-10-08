NEW YORK POST:

A Virginia college student told police she was “doing cocaine with the devil” when she flew into a psychotic rage and fatally knifed her best friend and roommate more than 30 times, a report said.

Luisa Ines Tudela Harris Cutting, 21, pleaded guilty on Monday to the Jan. 24 slaying of Alexa Cannon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the Roanoke Times reported.

Cutting admitted to stabbing Cannon to death in the off-campus apartment the two students shared near Radford University in southern Virginia.

Cutting had been bingeing on a cocktail of drugs — including cocaine, mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax and marijuana, according to the report.

During her confession to police, Cutting allegedly made rambling statements about the Apocalypse and recited the Hail Mary prayer a number of times in Spanish, according to the report.