NEW YORK POST:

A college freshman pleaded guilty Tuesday to fooling Secret Service agents and sneaking onto Mar-a-Lago while President Trump was in town over Thanksgiving.

Mark Lindblom, 19, apologized to a federal magistrate, saying he didn’t mean any harm when he infiltrated the swanky Palm Beach club.

“I wanted to see how far I could get,” Lindblom told Magistrate Judge William Matthewman, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The University of Wisconsin business major had been visiting his grandparents, who are members of a nearby country club, Nov. 23 when he decided to walk down the beach the resorts share.

He then got in line with Mar-a-Lago members and guests waiting to pass through a metal detector to get in.

Lindblom tricked Secret Service agents into thinking he was a club member and then wandered around the grounds for 20 minutes before he was arrested.

The president and his family were at the so-called “Winter White House” for the holiday.

Assistant US Attorney John McMillan said the investigation showed the teen’s only goal was to snap some photos.