NEW YORK POST:

The college prep expert who masterminded a nationwide admissions scandal that was publicly revealed Tuesday helped parents set up bogus pictures of their kids playing sports — and even Photoshopped teens’ faces onto stock photos of athletes to help them fraudulently get recruiting slots on teams at elite schools, prosecutors allege.

One of William Rick Singer’s preferred scams to get the kids of his bribe-paying clients into the schools of their choice was to funnel a cut to college coaches, who would fast-track the students for admisssion using their designated recruiting slots, officials said.

And they didn’t let the fact that some of the teens had never even played competitive sports get in their way, allegedly staging — or outright creating — bogus photos of them in action to make their applications seem legitimate to any skeptical eyes, prosecutors said.

“In many instances, Singer helped parents take staged photographs of their children engaged in particular sports,” Massachusetts US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a Tuesday press conference. “Other times, he used stock photos, sometimes Photoshopping the face of the child on the athlete, and submitting it.”

To help the son of one co-defendant, California equity firm executive William McGlashan Jr., get into the University of Southern California, Singer said they would create a bogus athletic profile for the teen, according to court filings.

“I’ll pick a sport and we’ll do a picture of him, or … we’ll put his face on a picture, whatever,” Singer allegedly told the McGlashan. “I’ve already done that a million times.”