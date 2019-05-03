BREITBART:

The 100,000 illegal migrants who graduate from Americans’ high schools each year should get college places which are sought by young Americans, says an advocacy group for the nation’s taxpayer-funded college industry.

“We understand that the urgency for Congress to protect these vulnerable student leaders is more pressing than ever,” says an article by the chancellor of Rutgers University in Newark, N.J., and the president of Illinois Institute of Technology. The two executives, who are members of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, ignore the needs of American students and instead lavish praise on illegals and foreign students in the op-ed published by TheHill.com:

We have witnessed firsthand the phenomenal contributions that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients, Dreamers and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) students make each and every day to the academic environment, the professional network, and campus culture of our nation’s universities and the broader communities that we serve … Dreamers, TPS holders, and international students and their families enrich our campus communities in ways we simply cannot measure, bringing about a deeper cultural understanding and connectedness in a truly global and constantly changing world.