NEW YORK POST:

An All-American college gymnast from Connecticut died after slipping off the uneven bars during practice and suffering a spinal-cord injury, her family and school said Monday.

Southern Connecticut State University student athlete Melanie Coleman, 20, was gravely hurt in what family friends described as a “tragic freak accident” while practicing Friday and succumbed to her injuries at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sunday.

Coleman’s grieving mother described her daughter and the young woman’s four siblings — including two gymnast sisters — as “inseparable.

“She’s from a very large, loving family — there’s seven of us, we were the Coleman seven,” said the mom, Susan Coleman. “We spent every day together for the past 20 years.

“We’re going to leave an empty space in our photos for her” from now on, the mom said.

Melanie Coleman, a nursing major at the New Haven college, was practicing on the uneven bars at the New Era Gymnastics facility in Hamden, where her team trains once a week, when she fell.