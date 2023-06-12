Another college student at a publicly funded school spewed anti-Semitic hate during her recent commencement speech, critics say — and the university even touted part of her talk on Twitter.

Yet another graduation speech is hijacked with false antisemitic rhetoric, this time at El Camino Community College, CA.



Jana Abulaban, students association president, outrageously claimed the “apartheid state of Israel” is "killing and torturing Palestinians as we speak".



El… pic.twitter.com/QF3vKYEXGl — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 12, 2023

El Camino Community College student Jana Abulaban, 18, accused Israel of “killing and torturing Palestinians’’ during her address at the school’s graduation in Torrance, Calif., on Friday.

Her vitriolic comments come less than a month after CUNY Law School student commencement speaker Fatima Mousa Mohammed, during her address in New York City, infamously claimed Israel was guilty of indiscriminately killing Palestinians.

“I gift my graduation to all Palestinians who have lost their life and those who continue to lose their lives every day due to the oppressive apartheid state of Israel killing and torturing Palestinians as we speak,’’ said Abulaban, addressing the crowd as head of El Camino’s Associated Students Organization.

The line garnered a smattering of clapping at the event, although Abulaban had been loudly applauded when she took the podium a few minutes earlier.

READ MORE