Little more than a week after Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state blocked a new Advanced Placement (AP) high school course on African American studies because it was based on a “political agenda,” the College Board has revised the course by removing much of the content questioned.

The board on Wednesday released an official curriculum for its new AP course, which now does not include Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the names of many Black writers and scholars “associated with critical race theory, the queer experience and Black feminism,” The New York Times reported.

Also, “Black conservatism” now is offered as an idea for a research project, the Times said.

The reparations debate, “gay life and expression in Black communities,” and BLM only are included in a list of examples of topics that students can pick for research projects, CNN reported.

Besides DeSantis, the board also had to deal with more than two dozen states having adopted some sort of measure against critical race theory, according to a tracking project by the University of California, Los Angeles, law school.

During a Jan. 23 press conference, DeSantis said that Florida’s education standards “require teaching on Black history, all the important things, that’s part of our core curriculum.” However, “we want education, not indoctrination. If you fall on the side of indoctrination, we’re going to decline.”

