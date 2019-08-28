BREITBART:

The College Board announced it would be dropping its controversial “adversity score” on the SAT college entrance exam that informed schools of the socio-economic background of students taking the test.

Instead of providing a single score that was expected to convey information such as crime rate of students’ neighborhoods or poverty levels of their high schools, the College Board will use a new tool called “Landscape,” the company announced Tuesday.

“We listened to thoughtful criticism and made Landscape better and more transparent,” said David Coleman, CEO of the College Board. “Landscape provides admissions officers more consistent background information so they can fairly consider every student, no matter where they live and learn.”