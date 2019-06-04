USA TODAY:

Federal prosecutors say they’ve turned over 3 million pages of evidence to defense attorneys in their case against wealthy parents fighting charges in the nation’s largest-ever college admissions scandal.

But the parents’ lawyers, at a court hearing Monday, asked for access to additional reports they say detail investigators’ interviews with other parents who have not been charged in the sweeping “Varsity Blues” case.

The defense said these reports – FBI documents known as a “302” – show the scheme’s ringleader Rick Singer told parents not charged with crimes that their payments to his nonprofit would go to a university or a college athletics program, not to bribe anyone.