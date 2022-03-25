NEW YORK POST:

Progressive darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says President Biden is risking the “collapse” of his support among progressive and younger party voters, in a new interview.

The second-term New York congresswoman, who represents Queens and The Bronx in Washington, made the remarks during an interview with New York 1 host Errol Louis in which she discussed Biden’s political struggles as potentially power shifting midterm elections near.

“We need to acknowledge that this isn’t just about middle of the road, increasingly narrow band of independent voters,” the self-described Democratic socialist told Louis.

“But, this is really about the collapse of support among young people, among Democratic base, feeling like they worked overtime to get this president elected and they aren’t necessarily being seen.”

She made the statement as part of a longer exchange about Biden’s low polling numbers and how she believes Democrats might be able to avert a walloping in November’s congressional elections, which the party that controls the White House typically endures.

READ MORE