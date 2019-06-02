DAILYMAIL.COM and ASSOCIATED PRESS

These shocking pictures from downtown Los Angeles capture the growing problem it faces with trash and rodents in a desperate city also trying to contain a typhoid fever outbreak linked to worsening sanitary conditions. A decision to not cap the total amount of property that homeless people can keep on Skid Row was announced last Wednesday and it sparked fury among some officials who say it will ‘only perpetuate the public health crisis that already exists’ there. That, coupled with the news a Los Angeles police detective has been diagnosed with typhoid fever, has sparked concern among LA’s residents. The city has now said it will dispose of sofas, refrigerators and other large items in the 50-block area of downtown.

