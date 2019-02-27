THE DAILY CALLER:

Former presidential attorney Michael Cohen refused to commit to not profiting from a book deal or a TV contract after serving time in federal prison during Wednesday questioning before the House Oversight Committee.

“Can you commit under oath that you have not and will not pursue a book or movie deal based on your experiences work for the president?” North Carolina Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx asked Cohen.

Cohen replied, “No.” Foxx pressed Cohen further, saying, “Can you commit under oath that you will not pursue upward opportunities to provide commentary for a major network with your experiences working for the president?”

“No,” Cohen replied again, before also refusing to commit to not running for political office in the state of New York.