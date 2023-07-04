Cocaine was found on premises at the White House Sunday evening and the Secret Service is investigating the incident that caused an evacuation of the premises.

A dispatch call reviewed by DailyMail.com reveals the substance was found in the White House library – and a preliminary test found that the white powder tested positive for cocaine, an official familiar with the investigation told the Washington Post.

The discovery came two days after Joe Biden’s son Hunter, 52, visited the White House on Friday, which has perked the ears of conservatives who are speculating that the president’s addict son is the source of the illegal substance.

The White House library, however, is part of the tour of the mansion where members of the public regularly walk through. It is also three floors below the first family living quarters.

