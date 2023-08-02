Coca-Cola Owned Cafe Chain faces Boycott over Trans Cartoon with Cut Off Breasts

Coca-Cola-owned Costa Coffee is facing a boycott in Britain over a promotional cartoon depicting a transgender person with surgically removed breasts drinking its coffee.

The top coffeehouse chain in the UK has sparked outrage over an advert that has been accused of supporting the “mutilation of healthy young girls” after an advertisement depicting a blue-haired surfer with what strongly appears to be a cartoon representation of a double mastectomy drinking coffee appeared on a company van.

Many are now calling for a boycott of the Coca-Cola-owned company akin to the movement in the United States against Bud Light after the beer brand partnered with controversial transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox wrote: “You are promoting the mutilation of healthy young girls. I hope you are boycotted out of existence. #BoycottCostaCoffee”

Sex Matters board member Maya Forstater told The Telegraph: “The cartoon-like picture of a young woman who has had her breasts surgically removed is shocking and irresponsible.

“Young women are being sold a lie that if they have their breasts removed and take hormones they can become men or at least avoid being women.”

