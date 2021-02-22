The Gateway Pundit:

WHISTLEBLOWER: Coca-Cola Forces Employees to Complete Online Training Telling Them to “Try to be Less White”

REMEMBER THIS AD CAMPAIGN FROM THE 1970s? Well forget about it:

A whistleblower leaked shocking images of Coca-Cola’s online training modules instructing employees to “try to be less white.”

Karlyn Borysenko, an anti-critical race theory activist, obtained the images from an internal whistleblower and posted them online:

“Confronting Racism: Understanding what it means to be white, challenging what it means to be racist”

“Try to be less white”

To be less white is to:

Be less oppressive

Be less arrogant

Be less certain

Be less defensive

Be less arrogant

Be more humble

Listen

Believe

Break with apathy

Break with white solidarity

“In the US and other Western nations, white people are socialized to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white. Research shows that by age 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

Karlyn Borysenko posted a video to her YouTube channel breaking down the images provided to her by a Coca-Cola whistleblower.

