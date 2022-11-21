Ocean City, Maryland, police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place early Friday morning and led to the arrest of four teenagers and a 12-year-old, all from Baltimore.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle being broken into in downtown Ocean City, located at the southern tip of the barrier island.

While en route to the break in, police said, officers were dispatched to a report of an armed carjacking involving a handgun.

When officers arrived, they located a 73-year-old man from Brandywine, Maryland, who was the victim. The man, police said, was suffering from a head injury and taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.

The victim told police he was standing near his vehicle when three males approached him. One of the males, police said, pointed a gun at the victim, demanded items from him, and struck him on the back of the head with a handgun before stealing the vehicle and driving off.

