USA TODAY:

Rescuers searching an overturned cargo ship off the Georgia coast on Monday pulled three crew members to safety and were working on rescuing the remaining one.

The three South Koreans were plucked from a room in the hull near the ship’s propeller, Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin, who’s coordinating the rescue, said.

The fourth man is still trapped behind glass in the ship’s engineering compartment.

The rescues capped a day of hope when it was learned the four were still alive.

Rescue efforts had been frustrated Sunday because of a fire on the unstable boat, Petty Officer Luke Clayton said. On Monday the ship had been stabilized and the fire doused. A helicopter landed on the side of the ship and a rescue team was back at work, Clayton said.

“They were able to drill a small hole in the hull,” Clayton told USA TODAY. “They located all four of the missing crew members.”