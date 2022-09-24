The US Coast Guard is actively discharging unvaccinated service members and denying religious accommodation requests despite Joe Biden declaring days ago that “the pandemic is over.”

In a lawsuit filed Sept. 16 by the Thomas More Society against the Coast Guard and other government agencies on behalf of a class of over 1,200 service members seeking religious exemptions from the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, the organization alleges that the Coast Guard is “categorically denying virtually all” religious accommodation requests.

Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Alaric Stone told Fox News Digital in an interview that he had submitted his first religious accommodation request last year, which was denied in January, and then an appeal, which was also denied in May. He said that his denial was “virtually identical” to those of other unvaccinated service members, despite his mission and unit.

[…] A spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed to Fox News Digital that it is in the process of discharging any members without approved exemption requests.

“At the height of the pandemic, restrictions on training, travel and leave were implemented in order to protect the Coast Guard workforce and the public. These restrictions were applicable to all Coast Guard members and were at no time focused on members who had filed or were awaiting decision on religious accommodation requests,” said the Coast Guard spokesperson.

