The Coalition for Jewish Values condemned a newly released Amnesty International report on Tuesday, calling it ”antisemitic” and a ”litany of shameless lies.”

The report, ”Israel’s Apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel System of Domination and Crime Against Humanity,” asserts that ”massive seizures of Palestinian land and property, unlawful killings, forcible transfer, drastic movement restrictions, and the denial of nationality and citizenship to Palestinians are all components of a system which amounts to apartheid under international law.”

”The Amnesty International report, which we have seen and examined, is openly antisemitic,” Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the coalition’s managing director, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. ”No one should pretend it is about a political dispute when it is rife with hatred against individual Jews.”

Menken had three specific criticisms of the Amnesty report, saying that it uses deceptive language and omits key historic events to demonize the Jewish state.

”The report begins with a reference to ‘Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian residential neighborhood near the Old City,”’ the rabbi said.

”Amnesty fails to note that the neighborhood’s original name is Shimon HaTzaddik, that Jews built the homes there, that the legal, Jewish residents were ethnically cleansed out by the Jordanian Army in 1948, and that the Arab squatters are refusing to pay rent for homes they illegally occupy. No legitimate human rights organization would omit these facts.”

Read more at Newsmax