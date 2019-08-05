THE WASHINGTON POST:

Just an FYI if you planned on attending the fireworks show that was scheduled to follow Saturday night’s MLS match between the Colorado Rapids and Montreal Impact in Commerce City, Colo.

According to the Rapids, Saturday’s match will go on as scheduled after the team consulted with officials from Commerce City — a Denver suburb — and the Tri-County Health Department.

“However, it has been recommended that the post-game fireworks display be canceled due to the confirmed presence of plague-infested fleas affecting prairie dog colonies in the surrounding areas,” the team wrote in a story posted on its website.

Also, parking lots at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will be restricted to the asphalt portions. Again, because of the plague.